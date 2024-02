Solstad Maritime has sold two of its smallest, laid-up anchor-handling tug supply vessels, netting NOK 75m ($7.1m) in the process.

The Kjell Inge Rokke-backed company said on Friday that it offloaded the 15,950-bhp Far Scimitar (built 2008) and the 16,175-bhp Far Sound (built 2007) to an undisclosed buyer.