Standard Supply has cashed in on three large platform supply vessels as owners hunt for scarce offshore tonnage.

The Oystein Stray Spetalen-controlled company said it is banking $72.5m from an en-bloc deal involving the 5,200-dwt Standard Viking and Standard Supplier (both built 2007) and the 4,200-dwt Standard Defender (built 2019).

TradeWinds has been told asset values have been rising $1m per week, but sales candidates are scarce.