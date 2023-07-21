Singapore’s Cyan Renewables has got its hands on its first offshore wind farm ship.
The start-up, backed by Seraya Partners, has bought the 62-loa diesel-electric service operation vessel (SOV) Groenewind (built 2021) from DEME Offshore in Belgium.
Seraya Partners-backed owner takes secondhand vessel as it awaits newbuilding
Singapore’s Cyan Renewables has got its hands on its first offshore wind farm ship.
The start-up, backed by Seraya Partners, has bought the 62-loa diesel-electric service operation vessel (SOV) Groenewind (built 2021) from DEME Offshore in Belgium.