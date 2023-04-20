Singapore newcomer Cyan Renewables has asked Norway’s Ulstein Design & Solutions to develop a series of floating foundation installation vessels (FFIVs) as part of its $1bn entry into the wind sector.

The companies said there is an increasing lack of heavylift installation ships for offshore wind farms.

“With their strong track record in heavylift vessel design and a good understanding of the market constraints and requirements, Ulstein is the preferred partner to design our new vessels,” said Torgeir Ramstad, Cyan’s managing director for FFIVs.