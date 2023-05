Subsea 7 has taken on two more projects — one in the Gulf of Mexico and one offshore Egypt — as its backlog nears $10bn.

The Kristian Siem-backed offshore construction vessel owner said on Tuesday that it had won a contract with LLOG Exploration Offshore to install pipes for its Salamanca project off the US Gulf Coast.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work closely and openly with LLOG on this fast-paced, greenfield development,” Subsea 7 US vice president Craig Broussard said.