Kristian Siem’s Subsea 7 started the year off in the red but promises better days are ahead.

The Oslo-listed offshore construction vessel owner reported on Thursday a $29m loss for the first three months of 2023, but chief executive John Evans said the company was still on track to hit its full-year targets.

“The first quarter of 2023 unfolded as we expected and Subsea7 is on track to meet management’s guidance for the full year,” Evans said.

“Our backlog continued to grow during the quarter, with awards in both subsea and offshore wind, and bidding remains very active in both businesses.”