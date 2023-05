Tidewater’s bottom line has returned to profit as the offshore-vessel market stayed robust during what is typically considered a slow season for the sector.

The owner of more than 200 offshore support vessels (OSVs) reported a profit of $10.7m for the first quarter, up from a loss of $12.2m posted during the same period last year.

This profit resulted in $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter that missed analyst consensus of $0.23