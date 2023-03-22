Giant US shipowner Tidewater is unlikely to rest on its laurels after building a dominant position in platform supply vessels with a series of huge deals.

Rob Day, head of offshore at VesselsValue, told TradeWinds: “At a global level Tidewater has set the bar for the rest of the market.”

He is tipping further acquisitions and takeovers.

The US-based powerhouse has been on the offensive again since early 2022, first with the $190m takeover of Swire Pacific Offshore, adding 21 PSVs and 20 anchor-handling tug supply units.