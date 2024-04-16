US start-up Kalypso Offshore Energy has lined up an order for what it says is the first cable-layer for the Jones Act offshore wind sector.

The New York company, which describes itself as an “emerging contractor” in the industry, said it has signed a letter of intent with Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC.

The collaboration on the 5,000-gt “state-of-the-art” cable laying vessel (CLV) marks a significant advancement in the US wind supply chain by filling a key gap in the nation’s vessel capabilities, Kalypso said.