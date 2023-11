Orsted scrapped two of the United States’ largest wind farm projects over continuing supply chain turmoil, high interest rates and permitting delays, Recharge reported.

Mads Nipper, group chief executive of the Danish energy company, pointed to vessel delays were among factors in the decision to halt the 1.1-GW Ocean Wind 1 and 1.15-GW Ocean Wind 2 off New Jersey.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce that we are ceasing the development of Ocean Wind 1 and 2,” Nipper said.