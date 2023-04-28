Hundreds of extra offshore support vessels are needed in the coming years, but charterers will have to get used to using existing ships, because new orders look as far off as ever.

No platform supply vessels or anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) units have been ordered for the North Sea market for the best part of a decade, as owners struggled with low rates and high debt, followed by the huge blow to demand that was Covid.

And even now that rates are recovering and most operators have refinanced, there appears little appetite for spending money on new ships, despite shipbroker Clarksons’ calculation that 400 more OSVs will be needed over the next two years.