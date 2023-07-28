The Asia-Pacific region may have been a late starter in the race to harness offshore wind energy but it has moved fast and by the end of 2022, producing a total of 34 gigawatts (GW) of power from wind, overtaking Europe, at 30GW, as the leader.
Latest Jobs
Asia-Pacific wind farm pipeline threatened by dearth of vessels
Bigger wind turbines on the horizon may be beyond the capacity of current assets deployed in the Asian wind sector
28 July 2023 10:53 GMT Updated 28 July 2023 10:53 GMT
By
in Singapore