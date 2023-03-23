Fears surrounding the global banking system were reflected in dry bulk stocks last week, but equities analysts have highlighted reasons for optimism amid the macroeconomic uncertainty.

Market watchers could be forgiven for having flashbacks to 2008, when trade finance was squeezed, which had a catastrophic effect on shipping and trade, Clarksons Securities analysts said this week.

But this time around it is different — and could even present a good time to invest in dry bulk stocks, the investment bank said in a report on Monday.