Another day and yet another approval in principle (AiP) — this one related to a design for a liquefied hydrogen (LH2) carrier.
On Friday, DNV awarded the AiP to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and subsidiary yards for its new technology that will enable large-capacity hydrogen transportation and storage by around 2030.
21 September 2023 13:50 GMT Updated 21 September 2023 13:50 GMT
By
in London
