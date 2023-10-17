The end of the life of most modern ships has been one of the worst and last-remaining of international shipping’s dirty secrets. Long after the worst of the chronic pollution from oil tankers had been stemmed, the beaches of the Indian subcontinent have been toxic killing zones, where poorly equipped and little-trained migrant workers slaved away in dangerous conditions amid noxious pollutants from demolished hulls.
Comment: Pakistan now holds the key to greening shipping’s dirty secret
After Bangladesh stepped up to enable global ship scrapping rules to come into force, Pakistan now deserves support to ensure the compliance is water-tight
17 October 2023 9:37 GMT Updated 17 October 2023 9:37 GMT
