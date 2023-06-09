Nor-Shipping was upon us this week with the great and good of the shipping industry turning out in force. There were also big hitters from the world stage, including noted economist Joseph Stiglitz and former US presidential hopeful turned climate champion, John Kerry. Needless to say, TradeWinds’ journalists were also out in force.

Stiglitz, a former World Bank chief economist and senior vice president, identified the factors set to influence the global economy in the coming years — and slash demand for shipping along with it.