JP Morgan’s Andy Dacy is again citing caution in assessing shipping markets. The banker-turned-shipowner has added worries about a global banking scare, rising interest rates, the prospects of recession and continued uncertainty over future vessel propulsion systems amid carbon-reduction efforts to the existing fears over the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Oaktree Capital Management has pulled the plug on a planned sale of a chunk of Torm shares after the market reacted adversely to the move. Citigroup Global Markets, Evercore Group and Jefferies were acting as joint book-running managers and global coordinators.