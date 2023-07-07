The International Maritime Organization inked new greenhouse gas targets this week that may have been more ambitious than its current goals but failed to meet the historic challenge of aligning shipping with the goals of the Paris Agreement to keep global temperature rises from exceeding 1.5C.
Latest Jobs
Editor’s Selection: IMO misses open goal, counter-cyclical Greeks buy into dry bulk and Iran snares tanker
A snapshot at some of the highlights of TradeWinds’ news coverage this week
7 July 2023 15:01 GMT Updated 7 July 2023 15:01 GMT
By
in London