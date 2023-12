TOP STORY

Petros Pappas, chief executive of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Photo: Marine Money/Theodoros Anagnostopoulos

We start the week with a mammoth merger-and-acquisition deal in the dry bulk sector. Greece’s Star Bulk Carriers acquired Connecticut’s Eagle Bulk Shipping in an all-stock merger of two New York-listed shipowners. Star chief executive Petros Pappas is to lead the combined company, which is to boast a fleet of 169 bulkers and a market capitalisation of around $2.1bn