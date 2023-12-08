TOP STORY

The chief executives of five global shipping lines have called on politicians to name a date to ban fossil-fuel powered newbuildings. The companies — CMA CGM, AP Moller-Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, Wallenius Wilhelmsen and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company — did not identify a date for the fossil-fuel ban. But the chief executives said in a joint declaration at the COP28 summit in Dubai that the only way for the industry to achieve its decarbonisation goals is to transition to green fuels quickly and at scale.