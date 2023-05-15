Improving transparency is key to solving some of the most thorny problems affecting the freight derivatives marketplace, starting with the way freight is priced.

That is according to Philippe van den Abeele, freight futures trader and chief investment officer of Consortium Maritime Trading.

Van den Abeele also chairs the Independent Freight Forward Agreement Association steering committee, which met again last Wednesday.

He said the “burning issue” for association members and for freight market participants generally is the accuracy of the indices assessed and compiled by the Baltic Exchange, against which freight contracts are settled.