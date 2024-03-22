This week’s meeting of IMO delegates in London was never expected to deliver the back-slapping results seen in 2023 when decarbonisation targets were set.

But the Marine Environment Protection Committee did realise one thing: as the finish line approaches, a lot more work needs to be done and at speed if they are to meet their deadline.

IMO members and correspondence groups agreed to meet again this summer and organise yet another intercessional meeting directly ahead of the next MEPC in late September.