Munich Re has quit the United Nations’ Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) because it believes that the insurance industry cannot collectively pursue decarbonisation goals without running up against antitrust laws.

It would be easy to suggest that the world’s largest reinsurer is simply using the excuse of a non-existent threat to break ranks with its industry counterparts and backtrack on its commitment to decarbonise.

Especially as green groups have been pushing industry alliances, such as NZIA, to be more proactive in pushing their clients to decarbonise.