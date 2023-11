MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company could stop the rot in container shipping by pulling the trigger on a major scrapping spree and enticing others to follow, an analyst argues.

But that does not look like happening right now as the liner giant continues to buy ships.

The Geneva-based company has continued a strategy of buying up ships as it seeks to consolidate its market-leading position, argues Daniel Nash, head of container, ro-ro and passenger at shipping data player Veson Nautical.