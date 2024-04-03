My legal life has been framed by maritime disasters having represented shipowners, insurers, sovereign countries and even individuals over a 50-plus-year career as a maritime casualty lawyer. I have been involved in over 125 major casualties.

I believe in this long career, my primary focus has been on making the maritime aspects of world commerce safer for everyone involved.

My long and hard-fought battles with classification societies underscore my belief that the shipowning community must be constantly vigilant to make sure safety is always the first priority for not only men and women that form the...