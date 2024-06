Even before Navig8 and Adnoc Logistics & Services confirmed a $1.5bn mega-deal on Monday morning, this Posidonia was destined to have an extra sparkle.

After four boom years and multiple black swan events to spur the industry, shipowners have cash in their pockets and a spring in their step.

The sight of Kylie Minogue on stage at the Capital Maritime party only added to the feel-good factor present at every cocktail reception along the Athens coastline this week.