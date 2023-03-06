Sales of secondhand LNG carriers are booming — in relative terms that is.

From what had traditionally been something of a rare oddity, 2022 witnessed a rash of business that included newbuilding resales, the disposal of Russian-owned tonnage and the first signs of some shipowners starting to weed out older steam turbine ships from their fleets.

Twenty-four LNG carriers were bought and sold in deals totalling more than $4bn, making it what market players said was the busiest year on record for the sale of newbuildings and secondhand vessels.