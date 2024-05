As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its eighth month, the expected assault on Rafah in Gaza is a sign that even a temporary peace may still be far off, although reports on Monday indicated that the Palestinian group has accepted a ceasefire proposal.

And while the world watches, the Iranian-backed Houthis are also paying attention, as they see a Rafah operation as an excuse to continue their ruthless assault on shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and even beyond.