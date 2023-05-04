TW+, the magazine from TradeWinds, was first published 10 years ago. To mark the occasion, we decided not to look back but forward, to what the next few years might hold for shipping.

This edition investigates major questions facing shipping’s sectors over the coming decade. How long will demand for oil continue to allow tankers to be a cash cow, and when are LNG carriers likely to take over from them? And how long will the world want gas after that? What will the seafarers of the future need to know, and how they will want to be treated?

Running like a thread through all the sectoral themes is the factor of decarbonisation, which is the biggest issue faced by the industry, wherever you look.