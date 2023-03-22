The release of a final report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is a timely reminder to shipping regulators of the need to commit immediately to accelerating the decarbonisation of shipping at a critical meeting this week.

The IPCC report outlined the terrifying devastation already caused by climate change. At the same time, it offered some hope that there is one “last chance” to halt the global climate crisis.

The Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships is meeting to draw up an agreement on raising the International Maritime Organization’s decarbonisation target and measures to rapidly reduce the industry’s emissions.