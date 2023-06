Shipping isn’t just the backbone of the global economy, it’s the lifeblood. From food and raw materials to cars and computers, around 90% of global trade is transported by sea. Although it doesn’t get the climate attention of other sectors such as energy or passenger vehicles, it should.

If the shipping industry were a country, it would be the sixth-largest greenhouse gas emitter. To put it simply, we are not going to hit the international target of limiting global warming to 1.5C