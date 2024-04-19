In this week’s Wavelength podcast, the TradeWinds news team look at the boardroom brawl at listed bulk operator Genco.

At the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum in New York, Joe Brady asked Genco chief executive John Wobensmith what has been going on.

Also at the New York forum, US Bureau chief Eric Priante Martin heard from shipowners about the impact of geopolitical tensions on shipping.

And in Singapore, Craig Eason spoke to Zemba, an alliance of cargo owners that are willing to pay extra for cargoes to be shipped green, and have signed a contract to do so.

