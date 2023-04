Today, she leads a team of some 180 people who operate one of shipping’s largest fleets.

But when Eman Abdalla was walking into an interview for a summer job while still a university student in Alexandria, Egypt, the maritime sector was nowhere on her mind.

“I thought I was being interviewed to work at a salt factory because the word shipping comes from the word ‘salt’ in Arabic,” she told TradeWinds in an interview during a visit to New York.