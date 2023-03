A global pandemic and a trade-disrupting war were not in the plan when Takeshi Hashimoto learned he had been promoted to the chief executive position at Japan’s largest shipowner, Mitsui OSK Lines.

MOL lifer Hashimoto, who started his working life in finance for the company and made a name for himself in the energy and LNG businesses, was clearly among the picks for the CEO position.

But a journalist recalled that when asked if he thought he would make it to the top job Hashimoto said not.