The successful shift to low sulphur fuels and double-hull tankers brings hope for the ability of the shipping industry to tackle the daunting challenge of decarbonisation, says Ardmore Shipping chief exec Anthony Gurnee.

Speaking before a crunch meeting at the IMO this week, Gurnee told TradeWinds that he was encouraged by alternative fuel policies of the European Union that were pushing regulators to embrace a stronger package of emissions-cuttings targets.

Gurnee has previously warned that the failure of industry regulators to chart a path to a cleaner future would create a “self-harming roadblock” that would stifle innovation and investment.