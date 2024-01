ABN Amro has hired Havard Sjursen Lie from Danske Bank as a coverage banker for shipping companies in the Nordics.

It is a new position to improve services to existing and new clients, he told TradeWinds.

He will work with a colleague at the Oslo branch to ensure clients get access to the full range of the Dutch bank’s services, reporting to ABN Amro’s head of Norway, Nicolette Dijkshoorn.