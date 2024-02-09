Law firm Thommessen has recruited Kristian Pande Horn as a new partner.

Pande Horn, who started in January, comes from the position as the head of corporate finance at the Norwegian investment bank Arctic Securities.

He was an associate at Thommessen from 2008 to 2011, according to a statement.

At Arctic, Pande Horn provided financial advisory services within merger and acquisitions and capital markets, with a particular focus on the Nordic bond market and general strategic debt advisory.

Arctic has the largest market share in arranging high-yield bonds in Norwegian kroner, including shipping bonds.

Pande Horn covered and worked with all the major Norwegian industries, as well as foreign issuers and clients. At Thommessen, he will also work across multiple sectors, the Oslo-based firm said.

He will work broadly with strategic advisory services for the capital markets, including bond financing, as well as assisting in complex restructurings, M&A and with direct lending.

“I can bring my expertise into Thommessen in several ways. One is the academic aspect, the other is my commercial understanding. This, combined with Thommessen’s top legal team, is something we believe will provide unique advisory services to our clients,” Pande Horn said.

Thommessen is one of the leading commercial law firms in Norway, with offices in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and London.

Its clients include a number of major Norwegian and international market players within shipping and offshore, according to its website.