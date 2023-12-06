Shanghai sees the return of Marintec China after a Covid-19-induced hiatus of four years.

Organised and managed by the Shanghai Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SSNAME) and Informa Markets, Marintec is one of the shipping industry’s major trade shows.

The four-day trade fair started on Tuesday and hosts more than 2,000 exhibiting companies, of which more than 1,000 are from outside China, including 15 national and regional pavilions.

Denmark has been selected as the first-ever host country pavilion for Marintec China.

As the world’s leading shipbuilding nation, shipyards that are flying under the banner of China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and privately owned shipyards are also being showcased during the fair.

Many are using the exhibition as a platform to release their new green and low-carbon ship types and technologies on site.

Besides the trade show, a three-day “Senior Maritime Forum” and several technical forums are also lined up for shipbuilding, shipping and finance players.

Nearly 60 speakers have been invited to make presentations, including global head of Clarksons Research Stephen Gordon, chairman of Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Liang Yanfeng, vice president of CSSC Sheng Jigang, Martin Stopford, executive director of Maritime Economics for Professionals, and many other leading shipping luminaries.

At the Senior Maritime Forum, the speakers will shed light on this year’s theme of innovation, intelligence and low carbon which is aligned with the decarbonisation plan of the maritime industry.

Highlights of the event include the “Marintec Cruise Interiors”, with a dedicated area in one of the halls showcasing the Asian cruise industry.

China is advancing into the cruise shipbuilding sector. State-owned Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding recently delivered the country’s first domestically built large cruise ship — the 5,246-berth Adora Magic City (built 2023). The vessel is set to embark on its first journey from Shanghai in January 2024.

CSSC also held a closed-door contract signing ceremony for various shipbuilding projects at Pudong Shangri-la Hotel on Tuesday evening.