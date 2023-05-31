Helping shipowners to decarbonise is a “top priority” for the ship finance industry, a top banker told the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Singapore 2023.

“We have got to commit to financing net zero activities by 2050,” said Pierre Carassus, director and co-head of maritime industries Asia Pacific, of Societe Generale.

“This is more than an ambition. It is a contract, it is a target. We need to deliver, we need to make it, otherwise, we can get sued or at the very least criticised by civil society,” he said.