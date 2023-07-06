Anders Onarheim is vacating his post as chief executive of BW LPG.
The Andreas Sohmen-Pao-backed company said on Thursday that Onarheim was stepping down on 30 September to be replaced by his lieutenant, Kristian Sorensen.
The chief executive will vacate his position later this year and be replaced by his deputy
