In her 32 years at sea, Captain Radhika Menon has chalked up more than her fair share of firsts.

She was the first woman to train and graduate as a radio officer in India. She was India’s first trailblazing ship’s captain and in 2016, she became the first woman to win the International Maritime Organization’s annual award for exceptional bravery at sea.

Menon, from a family of land-based engineers, has told of how she faced resistance from relatives, the industry and some of her peers to succeed.