CMA CGM’s terminals lead has been appointed to take over the French shipowners’ association Armateurs de France.

Laurent Martens has been with the container shipping giant for a decade in various roles and currently manages a portfolio of 50 terminals worldwide.

He also worked for several French ports, including Marseille/Fos, La Rochelle and oversaw the setting up of the port of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, where he spent six years.