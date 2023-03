The director of Danish ro-pax owner Aeroxpressen has been replaced by the company’s chief captain to cut costs.

The Fyens Stiftstidende daily reported that Boye Kromann has been removed from his post as boss of the shipping company, but will remain a board member.

Chief master Henrik Schlotfeldt will take on his role, in effect doing two jobs.

A company statement said the move was being made “due to structural changes and savings in Aeroxpressen in general”.