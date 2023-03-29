Environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and the push for decarbonisation are opportunities to get more women involved in shipping, WISTA International's new president said.

Elpi Petraki — who took the reins at the women’s industry group in October — said women were increasingly involved in sustainability efforts, even if some of the more traditional parts of the industry are less gender diverse.

“We see more companies having HR departments, which was not the case before, they just had crew departments.