Shipowner Idan Ofer has opened a new office in China as his fleet expands, with Shanghai becoming its fourth commercial hub alongside Singapore, London and Tokyo.

Chief executive Cyril Ducau said the new office, spanning commercial, finance, newbuilding supervision, procurement and crewing, will enhance Eastern Pacific Shipping’s presence in China.

“To lead this effort, we have recruited Jeffrey Ngai, a well-known executive in the Chinese market, who will work on our strategic expansion, deepening relationships with key partners and supporting our growing operations in the country,” said Ducau.