Eastern Pacific Shipping took part in the Professional Triathletes Organisation’s recent Asian Open event and ended up taking the top spot in the corporate relay race.

The PTO is an organisation co-owned by professional athletes to showcase the passion and athleticism of pro triathletes.

The competition is tough with Singapore Olympic gold medalist swimmer Joseph Schooling among those taking part in this year’s Asian event.

EPS participated in the corporate relay for the experienced amateur triathlon.

It sent two teams of 16 staff to complete over a 100km course comprising a 2km swim, an 80km bike ride and an 18km run.

The first team, EPS Quantum Racing, took the PTO100 Corporate Relay prize with a time of 4 hours and 12 minutes, finishing ahead of household names like Amazon and Dyson.

EPS Quantum Racers, the second team, came in 5th place in 5 hours and 22 minutes.

A spokeswoman for EPS told TradeWinds: “Both teams put in maximum effort showing some serious grit and determination on a challenging course.”