RECORD PRICES IN THE ‘WILD WEST’

VLCC orders remain big news following an explosion of interest for the tankers in the first quarter of this year.

We started 2024 knowing only one new VLCC would be delivered in the whole year. In the last three months, we have seen some of the biggest names in the tanker business contracting new VLCCs at a time when it’s hard to find a slot in the shipyards.