The former chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Co (CSIC) Hu Wenming has been jailed for 13 years and fined CNY 5m ($700,000).

Hu was found guilty on Tuesday of taking bribes and the abuse of power as the head of state-owned enterprises.

Hu used his position as secretary of the Party Committee and leading positions in various state-owned companies including CSIC to “provide assistance” to parties and individuals in matters such as project contracting, business cooperation, asset acquisition and others between 2001 and 2020, local news reported.