Denmark-based Bimco has elected Nikolaus Schues as its new president with a brief to focus on optimisation and digitalisation.

The world’s largest shipping association said the owner and chief executive of German shipping company F Laeisz was elected at its general meeting in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Schues becomes the 46th president and takes over from Sabrina Chao of Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings, whose two-year term has ended.