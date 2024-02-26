More seafarers than ever have been using helplines in the fourth quarter of last year, according to charities.

The International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network said their quarterly figures showed a 44% increase in the last three months of last year, compared to the previous quarter.

ISWAN has been running seafarer helplines since 2019, aimed at those on merchant vessels and those working in the superyacht industry.

In the fourth quarter, it received 128 contacts relating to psychological difficulties, up from 89 in the previous quarter.

“Experiencing a form of abuse, bullying, harassment, discrimination and violence was the issue that was most closely associated with mental health difficulties,” said the charity.

Causes for reaching out to the helplines included sexual abuse or harassment, physical abuse, or discrimination based on their nationality.

ISWAN said some seafarers reported being required to work in highly stressful conditions above worktime regulations and fatigue.

Gender-related issues continue to be a cause for seafarers to contact the helplines, said ISWAN.

“In quarter four, where the gender identity of the seafarer was known, 24% of people contacting ISWAN’s helplines in relation to concerns about their psychological well-being were women and 75% were men. Overall during the quarter, 9% of people who contacted the helpline identified as women, and 89% as men.

Simon Grainge, chief executive of ISWAN, said: ‘The fact that contacts to ISWAN’s helplines relating to mental health were the highest on record in quarter four is a strong indication that although Covid-19 is behind us, life remains very difficult for many seafarers”.

Positive signs

“There is now much greater understanding across the maritime sector of the specific challenges of maintaining good mental health at sea. There have also been very encouraging steps forward in terms of developing the kinds of leadership culture that will support seafarers’ well-being more effectively.

“ISWAN’s helpline data shows that there is still some way to go in terms of ensuring that all seafarers have safe and respectful working environments that are protective of their health and well-being.”